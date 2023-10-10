Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,046. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,901 shares of company stock worth $2,721,805. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563,819 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,655,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after purchasing an additional 728,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,419,000 after purchasing an additional 512,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $20,265,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

