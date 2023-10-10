Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.44. Spruce Power shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 26,415 shares traded.
Spruce Power Stock Up 9.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 120.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter.
Spruce Power Company Profile
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
