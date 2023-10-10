Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.10

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.10 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 38262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.35 ($0.33).

Staffline Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,735.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35), for a total value of £6,864.88 ($8,402.55). Insiders have sold 1,660,280 shares of company stock valued at $46,832,425 over the last ninety days. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

