Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. 1,427,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,728. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

