Barrington Research Lowers Startek (NYSE:SRT) to Market Perform

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Startek stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Startek has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Startek by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

