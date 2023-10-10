State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

