Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stelco

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Company Profile

STZHF remained flat at $27.12 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. Stelco has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.