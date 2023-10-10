Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 4.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. 339,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,141,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Stem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

