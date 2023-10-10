Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,833 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 494% compared to the typical volume of 814 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 89bio by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

89bio Stock Down 35.9 %

89bio stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 5,974,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,790. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

