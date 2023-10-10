StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 66000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
