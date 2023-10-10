SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.07

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2023

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOYGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 48846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44.

SunOpta (TSE:SOYGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.03 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.