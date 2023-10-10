SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.07

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 48846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.03 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

