Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 4.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $306.00 and last traded at $304.29. 692,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,426,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

