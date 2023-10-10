T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. The stock had a trading volume of 983,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,857. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

