T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 269,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,322. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

