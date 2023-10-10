Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.49. 3,348,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,449,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

