Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tasca Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tasca Resources from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tasca Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Tasca Resources stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.04. 41,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,097. The firm has a market cap of C$909,020.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. Tasca Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.13.

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

