Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tasca Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tasca Resources from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tasca Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tasca Resources
Tasca Resources Trading Up ∞
Tasca Resources Company Profile
Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tasca Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Tasca Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasca Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.