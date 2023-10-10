TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.93. 43,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 260,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

TechTarget Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of $806.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 90,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 426,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

