Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.00

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 40579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$108.97 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of C$10.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3798604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

