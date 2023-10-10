Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,046.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 73.1% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $449,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.16. 96,799,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,225,094. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

