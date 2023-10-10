Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

