The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to “Buy”

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
LYSCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 325,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,498. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
