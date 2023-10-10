The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to “Buy”

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

LYSCF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 325,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,498. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

