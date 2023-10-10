The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $127.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

PNC stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.