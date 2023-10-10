The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $341.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

