The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stake Lifted by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 385,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 229,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 240.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.88.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Michael Dinkins purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at $258,826.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,885 shares of company stock worth $149,304 over the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

