The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. 2,706,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,952,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.