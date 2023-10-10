Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Mkm

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TYGO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Tigo Energy Stock Down 4.5 %
Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy
In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $72,842.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000.
About Tigo Energy
Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.
