TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 3,796 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,624 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

