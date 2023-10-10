TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 4,052 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

BATS EFG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 600,451 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

