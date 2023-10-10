TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 669 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,678 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.