TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 8,404 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 170,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.11. 407,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,574. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

