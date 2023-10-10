TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,398 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.64. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

