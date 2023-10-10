TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 2,579,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

