TimeScale Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 771,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 527,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 703,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 199,161 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 262,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,534. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

