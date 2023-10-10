TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 104,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.