TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,222. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

