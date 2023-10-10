TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,222. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.