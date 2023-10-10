TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 339,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,690,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,111. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

