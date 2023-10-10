TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.80. 7,510,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,791,363. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.