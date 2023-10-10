TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $59,793,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after buying an additional 1,664,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,428. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.