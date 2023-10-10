TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $639,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $267.75. 65,201,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,060,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.53. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

