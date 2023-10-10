TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE IGT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 304,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,998. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

International Game Technology Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

