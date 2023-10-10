TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.80. 148,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,336. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

