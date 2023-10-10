TimeScale Financial Inc. Invests $421,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,241,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. 11,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,321. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

