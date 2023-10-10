TimeScale Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 237.9% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 237.6% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

