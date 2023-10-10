TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IUSB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 425,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

