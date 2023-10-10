TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 366,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,405,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. 1,109,791 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

