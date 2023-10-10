TimeScale Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.5% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. 1,570,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,857. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.