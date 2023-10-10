TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 155 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 327,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,893. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.04.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

