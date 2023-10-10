TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 289 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWR traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.