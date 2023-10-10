TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 5,308 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.87% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.