TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

LMT traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.98. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

